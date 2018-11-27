Full bench to hear AfriForum's bid to quash parliamentary land debate

The urgency of the matter was not argued in court on Monday. Instead the lawyers for the two parties both said they would be filing their heads of argument later - on Monday for AfriForum and on Tuesday in parliament's case.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe postponed the hearing to Thursday, saying due to public interest around land expropriation, a full bench of judges led by the judge president of the Western Cape High Court, John Hlophe, would hear the matter.

In a media statement on Sunday, parliament argued that AfriForum was deliberately trying to frustrate the legislature's legislative processes and that the report, which the committee adopted and will be referring to the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces for consideration, was an interim step, similar to a bill.

"It is not final in effect. It may be accepted or it may not," it said.

"In essence, AfriForum wants to interdict parliament, at this stage, because it alleges the committee should have considered each submission, including those that it admits are duplicate submissions.