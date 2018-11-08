Former domestic worker Bonisiwe Hlongwa graduates

A woman who had worked as a domestic worker for more than a decade has finally realised her dream of becoming a teacher.

Last week, Bonisiwe Hlongwa, 48, graduated with her teaching diploma from SANTS Private Higher Education Institution after three years of study.

Hlongwa, whose parents died while she was still at school, said she never believed that she would further her education.

"I've always wanted to be a teacher, it was my dream.

"But I never thought it would happen because I had to work to feed myself," said Hlongwa, who lives in Matimatolo, KwaZulu-Natal.

"I have already been given a job as a Grade R teacher at Bhekizwe Primary School and I really enjoy my work."