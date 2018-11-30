From street vendor to fruit exporter

Fourteen years ago, Mthokozisi Mkhwanazi dropped out of college because of financial difficulties to become a street vendor.

Now the 36-year-old Mkhwanazi from KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal has successfully launched a company exporting fruit to several provinces in China.

"I had the fire in my blood to grow my business and become successful," he said.

Mkhwanazi, who went to private boarding schools in his high school, lost his mother when he was only eight years old.

His mother had left him enough money for his private school education.

But his inheritance ran out by the time he was studying marketing at Varsity College in Johannesburg in 2004 and he had to drop out in his first year of study.

"At the time I didn't know much of my father," he said.

The father of two said after he dropped out of college he found a job at Old Mutual.

"It wasn't for me so I left and went back home to KZN and started selling fruits in the north of Durban."

He sold oranges and grapes.