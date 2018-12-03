Police insist they were present at Global Citizen Festival, despite witnesses calling foul

Police have denied that officers left the Global Citizen Festival concert after the last performance, despite witnesses saying there was no police presence when they were victims of crime.

Concert-goers took to Twitter to detail how they were mugged outside the FNB stadium on Sunday and how police officers were "simply not there".

TimesLIVE has spoken to several people who were at the concert and who described what they say was "crime chaos" after the show. Four TimesLIVE journalists were also at the show and saw a violent altercation inside the parking area. No police were present and a security guard who was there did not intervene.