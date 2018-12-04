Motsepes saddened by crime at concert

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe's foundation last night expressed sadness after some of those who had attended a bash he had organised to celebrate Nelson Mandela's 100 years fell prey to criminals.

"We've become aware of complaints by some festival guests at the Global Citizen - Mandela 100 concert of certain criminal activities. The Motsepe Foundation is deeply saddened and expresses its empathy to those festival guests who may have been the victims of these criminal activities," it said, adding that thevictims should report the matter to the police.

It said, for future events, the country must learn from such an experience by beefing up security outside the stadium.

Stadium Management South Africa denied it was responsible for security during the Global Citizen Festival following reports of rampant attacks on revellers after the event.

SMSA CEO Jacques Grobbelaar released a detailed statement saying the South African Police Service was responsible for overseeing security at the events.

However, he said his organisation would accept liability as venue owner and cooperate with any investigations.