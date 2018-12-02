South Africa

Rigger falls to death ahead of Global Citizen Festival

By nico gous - 02 December 2018 - 11:12
The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert is being held at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

A rigger who was part of the production team setting up the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 plummeted to his death on Saturday at the FNB stadium in Soweto.

“A rigger working on behalf of a production partner for the Global Citizen Festival, suffered fatal injuries arising from a fall at the site,” Global Citizen spokesperson Andrew Kirk said in a statement.

“Global Citizen has been advised that the deceased was an experienced rigger and was wearing all appropriate safety gear and equipment.”

"The circumstances around his death are being investigated.

“Global Citizen extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and all of his colleagues and friends.”

The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 lineup includes: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D’banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher and others.

