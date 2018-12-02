Rigger falls to death ahead of Global Citizen Festival
A rigger who was part of the production team setting up the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 plummeted to his death on Saturday at the FNB stadium in Soweto.
“A rigger working on behalf of a production partner for the Global Citizen Festival, suffered fatal injuries arising from a fall at the site,” Global Citizen spokesperson Andrew Kirk said in a statement.
#GlobalCitizen says in a statement: "The deceased was an experienced rigger and was wearing all appropriate safety gear and equipment. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated in partnership with all of the relevant local and government authorities."— TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) December 1, 2018
“Global Citizen has been advised that the deceased was an experienced rigger and was wearing all appropriate safety gear and equipment.”
"The circumstances around his death are being investigated.
“Global Citizen extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and all of his colleagues and friends.”
"Global Citizen extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and all of his colleagues and friends."— TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) December 1, 2018
The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 lineup includes: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D’banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher and others.