Pravin Gordhan details his encounters with the Gupta family

The Democratic Alliance's 2016 question about whether public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had ever met with the controversial Gupta family was answered in detail on the second day of his testimony before the state capture commission.

When the former finance minister was asked by the DA in parliament whether he had had any meetings with the Gupta family, Gordhan denied this. Back then, he said that he had seen them at events where they were also guests.

Two weeks before Gordhan was due to appear before the commission, the statement he had prepared was leaked to the media.

There were claims by the EFF that, in his response to the DA, Gordhan had not fully disclosed "meetings and engagements" with the family.