Sowetan not party to 'conspiracy'

Scores of EFF supporters gathered outside our offices yesterday where they were to be addressed by party leader Julius Malema.

The rally was part of a protest by the country's third-largest political party against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who was making his appearance before the state capture commission for a second day.

In his speech, Malema made much of the fact that the commission's hearings are being held in a building that is also home to the Tiso Blackstar Group, the owners of Sowetan, Sunday Times, Business Day and a number of other media titles.

He stopped short of questioning the credibility of the commission's process, implying some form of collaboration between those he termed the enablers of state capture: the newspaper house and the commission.

Malema has a right to his views and, as a politician, we at Sowetan do not expect him to always have good things to say about us and what we do.

It is the nature of the relationship between the media and those who wield power - and Malema does wield some power and influence in our society - that tensions rise more often than not.