WATCH | Pravin Gordhan 'is a dog of white monopoly capital', says Julius Malema

He said the relentless pursuit of Gordhan by the EFF was a means to show South Africa how rotten the ANC was.

Speaking from a makeshift stage on Tuesday, Malema also boasted to his supporters that he was the only (former) ANC politician who had never met the Guptas.

"I have got nothing to hide, why (is it) the so corrupt Malema never met the Guptas?" Malema asked.

He told supporters that "exposing” Gordon was tantamount to collapsing the ANC in its entirety. “Gordhan and Zuma, same WhatsApp group. The name of the WhatsApp group is ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa is the administrator. The ANC must fall.

"How can Pravin be part of the corrupt ANC and not be rotten himself? Why do you say the ANC is corrupt and then say Pravin and Cyril are different? They are the same," Malema said.