State Capture Inquiry: Vytjie Mentor's testimony 'raised more issues that need investigation'

The state capture commission has granted former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor permission to postpone their testimonies.

They were supposed to appear before the commission on Thursday.

Nene’s his legal representative advocate Adila Hassim told the commission that Nene had injured his left ankle and was told by his doctor to limit his movements. "He is unable to resume duty until January 1," she said.