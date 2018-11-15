South Africa

State Capture Inquiry: Vytjie Mentor's testimony 'raised more issues that need investigation'

By Penwell Dlamini - 15 November 2018 - 13:04
Vytjie Mentor at the Zondo commission in August. Her second appearance has been postponed to allow her the opportunity to testify on some issues that have arisen and been investigated since her first appearance.
Image: Masi Losi

The state capture commission has granted former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor permission to postpone their testimonies.

They were supposed to appear before the commission on Thursday.

Nene’s his legal representative advocate Adila Hassim told the commission that Nene had injured his left ankle and was told by his doctor to limit his movements. "He is unable to resume duty until January 1," she said.

Nene, Mentor granted postponements by State Capture commission

Both Nene and Mentor were supposed to give evidence before the commission on Thursday.
News
2 hours ago

Commission lawyer advocate Mahlape Sello said investigations which were initiated after Mentor’s previous testimony in August have raised new issues which themselves need further investigation.

"We have about three critical investigations that are incomplete, the results of which are very important both for the commission and the evidence of Mentor," Sello said.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

"We are of the firm view that it is only fair and appropriate that Mentor be given an opportunity to deal with the results of all investigations, whether they contradict or corroborate what she has stated," said Sello.

The commission’s legal team expected the investigations to be completed in two weeks, she said.

Commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo approved both applications and scheduled Mentor’s evidence for November 30.

The date for Nene’s testimony is yet to be finalised.

In his testimony last month, Nene detailed the pressure he endured from then-president Jacob Zuma to sign a nuclear deal with Russia. He also testified that he met the Guptas, which was contrary to what he had told journalists previously. After his testimony, Nene resigned  and was replaced by former SA Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni.

Mentor told how she was offered a job by the Guptas when she visited their home in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

