State Capture Inquiry: Mzwanele Manyi's testimony in numbers

He said there was a second supplier linked to the project investigated by National Treasury.

"About R777,000 [was paid] to this supplier. So the total amount paid irregularly for this project was something like R7 761,215.90," testified Manyi.

R26m

Had National Treasury not launched its forensic investigation, effectively halting the project in question, Manyi said GCIS would have lost R26m.

"The person that signed this payment notice was Miss Phumla Williams," he added. "She was not delegated to do this so, strictly speaking, her signing this thing was on its own, irregular."

Seven invoices

Manyi also explained how, in order to avoid National Treasury scrutiny for a lump sum payment, GCIS had paid the suppliers the R7m split into seven invoices, averaging less than R1m each.

In the course of its investigation, treasury conducted interviews with GCIS officials.

Manyi said: "One of the people that they interviewed said the issue of splitting invoices was actually common practice at GCIS."

"This is fraud," exclaimed Manyi.

R64m

Manyi told Judge Zondo that there were actually three service providers found wanting in the National Treasury's report. Two were appointed by GCIS in what treasury deemed to be irregular appointments.

The third, according to Manyi, was procured by Stats SA.

He said the duty of the Stats SA provider was to provide supplies for the work to be done by the two GCIS-appointed providers.