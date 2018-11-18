South Africa

De Lille to launch new political party

By Neo Goba - 18 November 2018 - 13:56
FILE IMAGE: Patricia de Lille celebrates her victory against the Democratic Alliance after the judge ruled in favour of her at the Western High Court on June 27 2018.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has announced that she will be launching a new political party in January.

"I have got enough energy left. It is time for a new political order in South Africa. It's time for a new political era in our country," said De Lille.

The name of the political party is yet to be announced. De Lille made the revelation in Cape Town on Sunday at a media briefing.

"In two weeks' time, I will unveil the name and brand …  and in January 2019, we will launch the party officially," she said.

De Lille said the new party  will contest the 2019 general elections in all nine provinces. The former mayor resigned from the DA at the end of October following a fallout with the party.

At the time,  party leader Mmusi Maimane said the party had reached an agreement with the mayor‚ with whom it had been at loggerheads for months. The party also dropped internal disciplinary processes against her.

