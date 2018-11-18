De Lille to launch new political party

Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has announced that she will be launching a new political party in January.

"I have got enough energy left. It is time for a new political order in South Africa. It's time for a new political era in our country," said De Lille.

The name of the political party is yet to be announced. De Lille made the revelation in Cape Town on Sunday at a media briefing.

"In two weeks' time, I will unveil the name and brand … and in January 2019, we will launch the party officially," she said.