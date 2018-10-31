The statement issued by Patricia de Lille on Wednesday October 31 as she stepped down as mayor of Cape Town and resigned from the DA.

"The DA already charged me in July this year for the Bowmans report which only surfaced last week. It is very clear that the DA does not respect the separation of party and state. There are many other charges arising out of council-related matters‚ they have been charging me for. I also have evidence to suggest that Bowmans were colluding with politicians and eating ratepayers’ money in the process. Over and above the R5m that they have been paid‚ just this month the city manager approved by deviation an additional R800‚000. I am determined as ever to clear my name as I have done with all other bogus charges and allegations that have been made against me since September last year. I have now filed papers at the Western Cape High Court today asking the court to review the one Bowmans report that made findings against me. I have always said that I respect the independence of our judiciary‚ and our courts have confirmed their independence time and time again. What I am challenging right now is how the same company‚ Bowmans‚ conducting the same investigation‚ on the same charge can come to two different conclusions. When I agreed to resign‚ I made it clear it was in the interests of the people of Cape Town through that settlement. I only agreed to resign as mayor after the DA abandoned the Steenhuisen report due to lack of evidence and withdrew the charges against me. I was not prepared to resign with charges hanging over me. Now that I have turned to the courts‚ I wish to inform the public that I will resign today and vacate the mayoral office at the end of the day today 31 October 2018 at 19:00.