Government to overhaul visa regulations

In a move that is aimed at increasing the number of tourists coming into the country, government is planning to overhaul its visa regulations.

The plan would ease up on visa regulations for minors travelling with single parents and guardians, says tourism minister Derek Hanekom.

The move hopes to see the increase in the number of tourists as has been the case in Angola and Russia. Hanekom said the country is one of the most visited family tourist destinations and as such should make it easy for families to come into the country.

“We saw the dramatic rise in tourism numbers following the visa waives for countries such as Angola and Russia but we’ve also felt the negative effect of the ill-considered imposition of visa requirements on visitors from New Zealand. We are in the process of relaxing regulations for minors travelling to South Africa to make it easier for young people, single parents and guardians travelling with children to visit South Africa,” said Hanekom to applause from tourist operators.