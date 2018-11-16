The report contains a message allegedly from De Lille’s cellphone‚ dated September 28 2016. It reads: "I want to keep Achmat so score highest. Thanks."

Speaking outside the police station‚ Limberg said: "De Lille can be deemed to have attempted to corrupt a process that is independent and transparent and she then impeded the credibility of the process to fill the most senior position within a municipality‚ that being of the city manager.

“De Lille has made accusations that there were allegations made without evidence and that … is not the case. And so today I am doing my duty as a citizen of South Africa to put the record straight‚ to put the truth out there and I am asking that De Lille‚ if she deems herself not to be guilty in this regard‚ to also ensure she provides necessary evidence in respect of handing her cellphone over or giving access to her phone records."

Limberg denied that she had a grudge against De Lille. She also maintained the SMS was authentic.

"I have never personally attacked Patricia de Lille. The only issues that I have raised with regards to my concerns pertains to Patricia de Lille as the former executive mayor. It has never been about factions‚ it has never been about personal gripes and I have never stooped down to the level of personally attacking her‚" said Limberg.

She added: "I don’t have the ability to manufacture an SMS. I have opened myself up in handing over my cellphone‚ many‚ many months ago. I wouldn’t have done that if it was false."

McKenzie said: "There is a question that De Lille has avoided for months‚ a basic question on whether she sent an SMS or not. We cannot be seen not to be doing the right thing. The right thing is for charges to be laid and if De Lille continues to not tell us‚ the investigating authorities will have to find out whether or not it is the case.”