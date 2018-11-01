A member of Patricia de Lille’s City of Cape Town mayoral committee quit the council and the DA on Thursday.

Brett Herron‚ who was in charge of transport and urban development‚ said he was following the former mayor and seven other councillors out of the DA administration that runs Cape Town.

Herron‚ who joined the DA when the Independent Democrats merged with the party‚ was reported to the police on Monday by council speaker Dirk Smit.

Criminal charges against him and De Lille were recommended by law firm Bowman Gilfillan‚ which spent 10 months investigating alleged misconduct and corruption in the city Transport and Urban Development Authority.