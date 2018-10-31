Will she or won't she? De Lille to reveal all on Wednesday afternoon

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is expected to announce on Wednesday afternoon whether she will stick to the letter of resignation she sent to DA leader Mmusi Maimane on August 4.

In her letter‚ De Lille said: “I write to advise that I have made a decision to resign as mayor of the City of Cape Town effective from 31 October 2018.”

But the mayor remonstrated with council speaker Dirk Smit on Tuesday for allegedly telling journalists she had resigned and that a special council meeting would be held to elect former community safety MEC Dan Plato as mayor.

She tweeted a screen-grab of a text message she had sent to Smit which said: “Speaker‚ why are you lying to journalists? I never sent you a letter today addressed to you.”