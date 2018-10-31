I leave the mayor's office at 7pm‚ says De Lille

De Lille was speaking after filing papers challenging the City of Cape Town’s acceptance of a report from law firm Bowman Gilfillan that led to a criminal charge against her.

“There are two more councillors who have resigned from the DA effective today. More councillors are going to resign‚” said De Lille.

“I will take questions‚ I have to go and clear my office.”

Five DA councillors resigned from the City of Cape Town and the DA at De Lille’s final council meeting last week.

Although De lille has resigned, her court woes are not over.

Deputy chairperson of the DA's Federal Council Natasha Mazzone on Tuesday said Cape Town speaker Dirk Smith has laid criminal charges against De Lille and mayoral committee member Brett Herron.

However, De Lille said she is prepared to fight the party in her personal capacity.

"I’m asking the court to set aside the politically manipulative Bowmans report. As you know, the one report cleared me of any wrong doing and the other one finds me guilty and that is why I am here today," said De Lille outside court on Wednesday.

De Lille said she is yet to apply her mind about her future and will make a decision after her two weeks leave.