Hawks must probe Eskom’s illegal deal with Guptas' Tegeta, report finds

The Hawks should investigate whether any Eskom officials received kickbacks and whether any fraud was committed by officials related to the parastatal’s coal supply agreement (CSA) with Gupta-owned Tegeta — after the process to conclude the agreement was found to be irregular.

This is according to a National Treasury-commissioned forensic report into a CSA between Eskom and Tegeta, in which glaring irregularities and illegalities were found in the deal.

The report, by Fundudzi Forensics, found that senior Eskom executives and officials also violated anti-corruption laws for a R659m “prepayment” to Tegeta.

The damning report on the wanton abuse of process comes as Eskom faces coal supply challenges. The parastatal reportedly admitted in November that its supply problems stem from mines run by Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

The report recommends criminal investigations into the likes of former officials Matshela Koko, Anoj Singh and Suzanne Daniels, as well as board members over the prepayment. It recommends that Singh and Koko also be investigated for misrepresenting facts on the matter before parliament.