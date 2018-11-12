Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan has detailed how Jacob Zuma insisted on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet’s group executive.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday‚ Hogan said she met the former president a month into her appointment in 2009 to discuss issues affecting the parastatal‚ especially that of appointing a permanent group executive to replace Maria Ramos.

After an extensive process‚ Transnet’s board recommended Sipho Maseko - who at the time was CEO of BP South Africa.

But Zuma apparently would not have it.