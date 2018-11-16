A forensic report commissioned by the Treasury into the procurement of locomotives at Transnet has recommended that criminal charges be laid against a number of people including former CEOs Siyabonga Gama and Brian Molefe.

It was recommended that the report‚ by Fundudzi Forensic Services‚ be handed over to the Hawks to institute a criminal investigation against Transnet members‚ many of them Gupta-linked associates‚ for "possible dereliction of their duties" in terms of the Companies Act and the Public Finance Management Act‚ for failing to act in the best interest of Transnet.

The report‚ which was released on Friday‚ points to several anomalies in procurement processes followed when General Electric‚ Bombardier‚ China North Rail and China South Rail (CSR) were awarded contracts for the acquisition of locomotives worth R54bn.

Gama was recently axed from Transnet after other investigations found that he‚ Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1‚064 locomotives.

He has approached the labour court in Johannesburg to have the termination of his employment contract set aside.