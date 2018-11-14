Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane has raised a grievance with the state capture inquiry.

Duduzane Zuma’s legal team has raised a grievance with the commission of inquiry into state capture‚ saying it is prejudicial that they were informed only one day before that former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas would not be available for cross-examination.

Zuma’s legal team successfully applied to cross-examine Jonas‚ who earlier testified that the former president’s son was present at a meeting where a member of the Gupta family offered him the job of finance minister plus a R600m bribe.

It was expected that Jonas would be cross-examined on Wednesday‚ but he successfully applied for a postponement. The application was served on Duduzane Zuma’s lawyers only late on Tuesday afternoon. Representing Zuma jr‚ Piet Louw said this was "severely prejudicial".

"I am only here to raise a grievance. It is severely prejudicial for him (Zuma). He has travelled from abroad to be here. His wife is expecting a baby by the end of this month and his presence is elsewhere required after today‚" Louw said.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo‚ who is chairing the commission‚ said Jonas’s application should have been served to Zuma’s legal team.