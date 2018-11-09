The Presidency is expected to release the list‚ which is made up almost entirely of current and former prosecutors‚ later on Friday.

The shortlist also includes:

• Advocate Shamila Batohi‚ who was a deputy director of public prosecutions from KwaZulu-Natal‚ who later worked at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

• Advocate Rodney de Kock‚ the director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape.

• Advocate Matric Luphondo‚ the chief prosecutor in Pretoria. He is part of the team currently working on possible prosecutions linked to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

• Advocate Andrea Johnson‚ well-known for her work on the murder prosecution of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.

• Former magistrate-turned-advocate Naomi Manaka.

• Pietermaritzburg advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa‚ the former acting prosecutions head in KwaZulu-Natal‚ who was removed after he reportedly refused to bow to pressure to drop charges against senior ANC leaders in the province in 2012.

• Advocate M Makhari

• Siyabulela Xhanti Mapoma

The interviews of the NDPP candidates will not be open to the public.