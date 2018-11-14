'I have no new ideas... they are already there,' acting NPA boss Silas Ramaite tells panel at his job interview

In response to varied questions, Ramaite was vague and obfuscated, raising the ire of many panelists.

"There shouldn’t be any concern about the NPA," he said.

When asked directly of the chaos plaguing the NPA, Ramaite constantly referred to a long-standing culture in the organisation.

Radebe had to interrupt him on several occasions, and implored him to be more specific.

"You have been asked direct questions. We want to know what’s happening in the NPA. What’s your role?" Radebe asked.