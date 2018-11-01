The presidency has expressed “deep concern” that none of the candidates nominated by legal bodies to decide on who should lead the National Prosecuting Authority is a woman.

Khusela Diko‚ spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ said that not one of the selected bodies had suggested a female candidate as national director of public prosecutions.

Some bodies had only offered female candidates as “alternatives” to the males they had nominated as their first choices.

The bodies making up the NDPP panel include the General Council of the Bar‚ the Law Society‚ the Black Lawyers’ Association‚ Advocates for Transformation‚ the National Association of Democratic Lawyers and the Human Rights Commission.