Ramaphosa on the ball about NDPP

President Cyril Ramaphosa has displayed political maturity by appointing a panel of experts to help him choose the country's next national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

Since the position was introduced before the turn of the century to replace the office of the attorney-general, it has been fraught with trouble. From Bulelani Ngcuka to Shaun Abrahams, no NDPP has finished their term in office.

Most fell victim to the never-ending political warfare emanating from the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to prosecute Jacob Zuma for corruption.

But at the heart of all the turmoil is the manner in which the NDPP is appointed. Constitutional bodies that are supposed to be independent of the executive and follow fairly robust processes to appoint their office holders. The NDPP is solely appointed by the president without any expectation that he consults with anyone.

This has consequences of an incumbent NDPP seeing his job as being dependent on the head of state, even though the institution he heads is supposed to be independent.