Cyril's panel to identify NDPP welcomed

Civil society organisations have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's move to have a panel recommend to him who the head of prosecution in the country should be.

But they bemoaned the time given for this was too short.

Ramaphosa announced a new panel comprising legal and public bodies to help him choose the national director of public prosecution (NDPP). The move is a clear departure from the past when former presidents used their prerogative to appoint NDPPs.

The panel will recommend three people and Ramaphosa will then consult justice minister Michael Masutha before making his final decision.