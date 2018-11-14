Acting prosecutions head Silas Ramaite grilled over top job

Asked how he would build trust, Ramaite said by involving all of the leadership.

"You have four deputies. You cannot have trust in just two. You have trust in all of them," he said.

He said he had a strategy in place to create team building.

Panelists questioned him on the case of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

The then deputy NDPP, Nomgcobo Jiba, and special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi were found to have acted improperly when they dropped charges against Mdluli relating to the kidnapping and murder of Oupa Ramogibe in 1999.

Ramogibe had entered into a civil marriage with Mdluli’s customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Ramaite said such an incident "would not happen under his watch".

While he could not point out the positives of his work performance, he highlighted that there was not a single court judgment where he had been named or fingered as having made an incorrect decision.

Ramaite appeared frazzled as he was questioned about certain instances where he disagreed with certain officials of the NDPP about decisions they had taken.

He said he had agreed to disagree with the people and accept that his view had not been accepted.

"In most of the instances, I had warned that we are likely to have judgments against us," he said.

"I didn't do anything further," he continued.