The Right2Know (R2K) Campaign will take on President Cyril Ramaphosa in court on Tuesday.

The organisation wants open media coverage on the upcoming interviews for the candidates for appointment as national director of public prosecutions (NDPP)‚ as the country finds a replacement for Shaun Abrahams.

On Thursday last week‚ R2K addressed a letter to the president in which it stated that holding the NDPP interviews in secret was unconstitutional.

Ramaphosa responded a day later‚ stating that the Constitution did not prescribe a specific manner for how he could assess the fitness of a candidate for the position of NDPP - and thus he had decided to have the interviews in secret.