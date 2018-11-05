Killer dad gets extra jail time

A father jailed for 52 years after killing his four children thought he'd been hard done by and asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to reduce his sentence.

Lesiba Kekana asked a five-strong bench of judges to take into account the fact that he was grief-stricken over the loss of his children. Calling the argument "egregious in the extreme", judge Tati Makgoka and colleagues instead increased his sentence to life.

"It is difficult to imagine a more callous and despicable deed than a parent killing his own children," Makgoka said in his judgment on October 31.

"The sentence that is imposed should... reflect the community's indignation over [Kekana's] ghastly deeds."

Kekana was arrested in September 2015 for slaughtering his four sons after an argument with his wife about her affair with another man.

He cut the throats of Bokang, 6, Keneilwe, 10, Thlologelo, 13, and Lekgoledi, 4, at their home in Zebediela outside Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, making his wife listen on the phone to one of the killings.