A stench noticed by neighbours led police to the bodies of three women and four children‚ buried inside a house in Vlakfontein in the south of Johannesburg.

The gruesome find was made late on Monday afternoon.

“Police responded to a complaint from a community member after the person had noticed a pungent stench that came from a certain house. On arrival at the house‚ police found a pile of sand in the bedroom‚” said police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo.

“A woman and three children were found buried underneath the sand. Police proceeded to a backroom in the same yard where three more bodies‚ two female adults and a child‚ were discovered‚ also buried beneath sand.”

The children were aged between two and 11.

A man who was allegedly staying with the occupants of the house‚ with red tiles on its roof and a white post box‚ was taken in for questioning by police.

Police are searching for a man known as Sibusiso Ernest Khoza‚ who they believe could assist with their investigation. Anyone who might have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.