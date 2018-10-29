Samwu secretary in Limpopo believes threat on his life is due to VBS saga.

Secretary of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Limpopo Patrick Aphane says the attack on his home on Sunday night is an attempt to silence him from calling on those who invested millions of rand of public funds into VBS Mutual Bank to resign.

The incident happened at Ga-Kgobokwane village outside Marble Hall.

Since the release of the forensic report into VBS Mutual Bank sagaby advocate Terry Motau, Samwu has been protesting at the affected municipalities in Limpopo and calling on those who had a hand in the looting of the bank to step down.

Aphane told Sowetan yesterday that two unknown men fired shots at his home immediately after he had entered his house.

“At around 8.30pm when I had just entered my house, two men arrived in a white VW Polo and fired two shots before speeding off. I had just entered my home and fortunately no one got hurt,” he said.

Aphane said he suspected those implicated in the looting of the public funds through VBS Mutual Bank investments to be after his life.