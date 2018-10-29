Samwu secretary in Limpopo believes threat on his life is due to VBS saga
Secretary of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Limpopo Patrick Aphane says the attack on his home on Sunday night is an attempt to silence him from calling on those who invested millions of rand of public funds into VBS Mutual Bank to resign.
The incident happened at Ga-Kgobokwane village outside Marble Hall.
Since the release of the forensic report into VBS Mutual Bank sagaby advocate Terry Motau, Samwu has been protesting at the affected municipalities in Limpopo and calling on those who had a hand in the looting of the bank to step down.
Aphane told Sowetan yesterday that two unknown men fired shots at his home immediately after he had entered his house.
“At around 8.30pm when I had just entered my house, two men arrived in a white VW Polo and fired two shots before speeding off. I had just entered my home and fortunately no one got hurt,” he said.
Aphane said he suspected those implicated in the looting of the public funds through VBS Mutual Bank investments to be after his life.
“There is no other way … it is people who are implicated in VBS, heads are rolling as we speak now because of our pressure. It is not my call or resolution, it is that of an organisation. Even if they kill me the organisation will continue demanding accountability,” he said.
Aphane said the incident happened a day before they were due to meet on Monday as Provincial Office Bearers to escalate their protest and demand the resignation of all the mayors who had invested money in the bank. Aphane said his family was still shocked after the incident. “I'm told the same car has been following me and drove past my house four times in the past few days. For the sake of my family, I'm considering beefing up security at home,” he said.
Police spokesman brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said they were investigating an attempted murder case. “Our preliminary investigations revealed the two fired shots went through the bedroom hall. Our investigations are continuing,” he said.
Samwu protests have seen four municipalities in Limpopo instituting actions against their managers in relation to the VBS scandal. The Ephraim Mogale municipality in Marble Hall has resolved to serve the municipal manager and chief financial officer with precautionary suspension letters for their roles in the matter. The Greater Giyani, Collins Chabane and Vhembe district municipalities have also instituted actions against their managers.