The Democratic Alliance has written to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) requesting a thorough review of KPMG’s conduct over the last three years.

“KPMG has been implicated in the VBS “Great Bank Heist”‚ after they allegedly turned a blind eye to irregularities and corruption at the bank. Today‚ it emerged that millions of rands in donations may allegedly have been made to the ANC‚ at the behest of then-ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize‚ but KPMG failed to flag these irregularities‚” the DA’s Kevin Mileham said on Sunday.

He said the auditing firm had also been implicated in “various ANC/Gupta state capture fiascos”‚ as well as authoring the SARS “Rogue Unit” report.

“Corruption is not a victimless crime as demonstrated from the VBS heist that directly impacted South Africans‚ especially the poor. KPMG’s apparent corrupt collaboration with ANC elites has cost South Africa dearly‚ and we are still footing the bill.