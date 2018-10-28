South Africa

Ramaphosa must ensure ANC pays back VBS 'donation' - Maimane

By Staff Reorter - 28 October 2018 - 14:00
Ramaphosa must ensure ANC pays back VBS 'donation' says Maimane.
Ramaphosa must ensure ANC pays back VBS 'donation' says Maimane.
Image: Trevor Samson

President Cyril Ramaphosa must ensure that the ANC pays back any money it might have received from VBS Mutual Bank and that criminal charges are laid against those implicated‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane says.

Maimane said revelations on Sunday that the ANC allegedly profited to the tune of R2-million via a “donation” from VBS Bank towards their election campaign “illustrates to the people of South Africa the true nature of the ANC”.

“It appears President Ramaphosa’s commitment to rooting out corruption continues to ring hollow‚ with more empty promises from a failing ANC that steals from the poor and vulnerable to make themselves rich.

“It is time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take immediate and decisive action. We therefore call on the President to without delay lay criminal charges against those who engineered this corrupt kickback – including the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs‚ Zweli Mkhize‚” Maimane said.

He said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) now needed to act against those in the ANC “who stole money from VBS bank accounts of poor‚ vulnerable and elderly people and funnelled it to rich politicians‚ politically connected businesspersons‚ and their associates”.

“Mr Ramaphosa must also instruct ANC Treasurer-General‚ Paul Mashatile‚ to guarantee that the party pays back every cent of this money within the next 7 days.”

Funeral industry left for dead in VBS saga

The funeral industry has been left to pick up the pieces in the wake of the VBS Mutual Bank cash scandal. ublic and the industry frustrated.
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Brazil’s indigenous population fights back | DW Documentary (Environment ...
Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
X