The Congress of South African Trade Unions in Gauteng will embark on a stayaway on Friday to protest against e-tolls and they will deliver a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

The union federation said on Sunday it was angered over finance minister Tito Mboweni’s announcement that government would continue with the current system of e-tolls.

In his medium-term budget policy statement speech on Wednesday‚ Mboweni said if the country wanted a road transport infrastructure that worked‚ “we need to pay our tolls”.

Mboweni said government remained committed to the user-pays principle because it was the most effective way to ensure that the direct benefits of services were paid for by those who used them.

The open road tolling system (e-tolling) was introduced to pay for improvements made to the Gauteng freeway network after 2010.

In a media briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday‚ Cosatu’s Gauteng provincial secretary‚ Dumisani Dakile‚ said the e-tolls represented daylight robbery of the people of Gauteng.

“We think the minister has already been captured by the dominant neo-liberal ideology within the department of finance‚” Dakile said.