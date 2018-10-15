Unions force SABC to halt axe on jobs

Hundreds of workers at the SABC will breathe a sigh of relief after the looming job cuts were temporarily muted.

This emerged after a meeting between the public broadcaster and labour unions representing the workers.

The meeting was held at Auckland Park on Friday to discuss how the SABC would go about axing some of its 4000-strong workforce.

Communication Workers Union (CWU) general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said the meeting was a "joke" and had to be collapsed because the SABC had no knowledge on how many jobs would be cut.

"The SABC was not prepared and the meeting did not correspond with the invitation. They are in the dark and assume that retrenching people is the only solution," he said.

Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) reiterated CWU's position that the SABC had no clue how many jobs it was cutting and what plans were being implemented to avoid cuts.

The spokesperson for Bemawu, Hannes du Buisson, said the notice for retrenchments was withdrawn and the SABC promised to release a new notice in a few days.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: "We are not impressed because there hasn't been any proof that the corporation has implemented any cost-cutting measures.