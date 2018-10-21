The public sector wage bill has become a serious drain on the public purse‚ with R8 out of every R10 spend by government going to salaries of civil servants‚ finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Saturday.

And Mboweni warned this could have serious repercussions on government's ability to provide basic and essential services such as health care‚ education and policing.

Mboweni made the remarks while delivering the annual Professor Kader Asmal memorial lecture hosted by the Gaby Shapiro branch of the ANC in Mowbray‚ Cape Town‚ on Saturday.

Asmal was an ANC anti-apartheid activist who went to serve as water affairs minister and later as education minister before he passed in 2011.

Mboweni said the ANC was were well aware of the governance challenges being facing amid a gloomy economic outlook. He said that if the ANC-led government was "better organised" it would not be spending the bulk of its revenue of public sector salaries.

Earlier in the year‚ national treasury documents showed that government was spending at least R587bn on salaries of civil servants.