Jobs summit failed to tackle the hard issues

South Africa recently hosted a Jobs Summit that brought key stakeholders –government, business and labour – under one roof to find better ways of tackling the country’s stubbornly high unemployment rate.

Anchored by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in his new broom sweeps clean posture, the summit promised a lot but delivered very little substance.

It’s my view that the summit failed to deliver substantive conclusions that can dent the country’s high unemployment rate because it didn’t ask the right questions and shied away from difficult debates.

It was also intellectually lax. Take the reference to the National Development Plan, a blueprint for the country unveiled by then President Jacob Zuma in 2012.

Ramaphosa in his opening address to the summit referenced the plan as a guideline of sorts.

In the National Development Plan, we said that if we were to effectively and sustainably tackle this triple challenge (unemployment, poverty and inequality), we should aim to reduce unemployment to at least 6% by 2030. We need to acknowledge that we will not be able to reach that target unless we do something extraordinary.

The problem with the statement is that it ignores the fact that the National Development Plan has been dead as a functioning blueprint for a while.

Though officially released by Zuma amid much fanfare, the plan was actually never pursued under his presidency. And the country is way off the trajectory that informed the plan. Everyone who cares about these things should know this.

Quoting a target from the moribund National Development Plan can also be seen as continuation of a culture of ignoring hard facts in the development of policy by the South African government.

In addition, the summit ignored the great chasms that exist between stakeholders on approaches of how to create jobs. In not providing the hard evidence of what the country faces, and by not addressing deep seated differences among the main players, the summit was flawed from the start.

Shortcomings

It’s almost as if the summit wanted to ensure that something positive could be reported – regardless of differences of opinions as to how the unemployment crisis is to be addressed and without having to debate whether the cause is due to policy, practice, or pretence.

The framework agreement– which outlined five themed interventions pertaining to economic sector, SMMEs, education and skills and inclusive growth, each with its own number of sub-interventions – provided a good basis for tick box reporting.

And the 275,000 direct jobs to be created a year from them is a start. But, frankly, these won’t have any major impact.