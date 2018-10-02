“I have been around for a long time in politics [but] I am not a political dinosaur; I regard myself as a coelacanth‚” he said about his career and its ups and downs.

Sketching the build-up to the local government elections in 2016‚ Trollip spoke about how Mvenya “ganged up” with former DA MP Donald Lee because their preferred candidates for councillor positions were “not high enough on the list” – saying that this cost the DA an outright majority.

“I believe that if it was not for that internal competition‚ we might have gone closer to the magical 50% + 1. We will never know. But that is my personal feeling‚” said Trollip.

“They [Mvenya and Lee] formed a coalition of the aggrieved because their members were not elected in positions. That’s the danger of politics when you have people who believe that they have members. We saw people being manipulated and that was a very difficult time for us. This happens out of self-interest‚ self importance‚ it also happens because the ANC induces people to do that.”

Trollip spoke about how ahead of every election DA members tended to defect to the ANC‚ adding that the three DA councillors who voted with the opposition to change the Nelson Mandela Bay government were evidence of this.

“All the people who defect from the DA and say these terrible things about a party they served for many years‚ you will encounter them six months later walking down the street‚ next to their shoes. They get nothing from the party that induces them to go over.

“We are going through that now. And why does it happen? Because we are the greatest threat to the ANC‚” he said.

Mvenya‚ who left the DA earlier this year‚ hit back and put the blame at Trollip’s door.

She claimed that her differences with Trollip originated from the party’s 2014 provincial congress at which she was elected as provincial chairperson. She claimed that Trollip didn’t back her for the position‚ and when his choice Edmund van Vuuren lost‚ Trollip and Van Vuuren vowed to punish the DA councillors who voted for Mvenya.