Two DA ward councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay turned against their party on Friday to side with the new coalition government.

Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins‚ councillors of wards 35 and 37 respectively‚ were the only DA councillors who turned up.

The rest of the DA and its coalition partners - Cope‚ the ACDP and the Patriotic Alliance - stayed away.

The ANC‚ African Independent Congress (AIC)‚ UDM and United Front needed a 61-member majority to continue with council business. With Louw and Higgins present‚ the parties had 62 councillors.

It later emerged that a resignation letter‚ allegedly written by Louw to the DA‚ had been handed over by the secretariat to city manager Johann Mettler before the meeting started.