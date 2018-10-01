Just 72 hours after contesting the MTN8 final‚ both winners Cape Town City and losing finalists SuperSport United will be back in action.

But there will be drastic changes to their line-ups for Tuesday night’s league matches.

Benni McCarthy will have defender Taariq Fielies back from suspension and Bradley Ralani returning from injury.

McCarthy said he would give Matthew Rusike and Teko Modise a start against Bidvest Wits at the Cape Town Stadium (kick off 7.30pm) as he rests players from the final in Durban on Saturday‚ where the cup was only decided after two hours of football as City won on post-match penalties.

Fielies with come in for Kouassi Kouadja after the Ivory Coast defender hurt his knee and limped out of Saturday’s contest at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Kaitano Tembo said after the game he would also shuffle his line-up for SuperSport’s trip to meet Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (kick off 7.30pm).

Tembo had his players in for training on Sunday after the final‚ “just for recuperation and to see who would be fit‚” he said.

On Monday they were on the bus again‚ heading north to Polokwane‚ with many weary bodies.

SuperSport saw Fagrie Lakay depart before half-time of Saturday’s final with a hamstring injury and Evans Rusike suffer a second half knock on the ankle.

Clayton Daniels also had a hamstring problem near the end of the game although he finished the match.

Bradley Grobler‚ who came on near the end of extra time‚ might start after his recent groin injury problems.

The likes of Richard Boateng‚ Morgan Gould‚ Ghampani Lungu and Phumlani Ntshangase could also get a rare opportunity in the starting line-up.