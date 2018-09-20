Meanwhile‚ Trollip said they would abide by the Port Elizabeth High Court’s decision and would return to the opposition benches‚ fighting corruption like they did before.

Trollip said he believed the judgment was based on a technicality regarding the membership of DA councillor Mbuelelo Manyati who “sold us out”.

“It’s quite extraordinary because he said he was leaving the DA and took it a step further and crossed the benches and sat in the benches of the ANC. As far as we’re concerned we’ve seen this treachery before‚ the floor crossing of people who are desperate to get into power‚ get hold of patronage and will do anything to get that.

“We made three commitments prior to the election that we would stop corruption‚ improve service delivery and grow the economy. I believe two of those we can still fulfil in the benches of the opposition‚ namely‚ stopping corruption. We’ll expose it and secondly we’ll improve service delivery by holding those in power to account‚” Trollip said.