Racists, black or white, have no place in Rainbow Nation

South Africa has experienced a different type of colonialism based on the policy of segregation, dubbed apartheid, a policy advocated by Afrikaner nationalists.

It excluded the majority of African people from social, economic and political activities. African people did not have suffrage, they were barred from entering many places, including accessing quality education. Thus Africans were enslaved in their own country.

The post-apartheid dispensation promised what was to be known as the Rainbow Nation, which was to bring all people together after experiencing one of the most tragic humanitarian crises.

The government, under the leadership of Nelson Mandela, pursued an inclusive agenda as well as affirmative action as a mechanism to correct past injustices as the constitution proclaims in its preamble.

Adolf Hitler used the race card to win support of his fellow Germans by claiming that the Jewish people were stealing the fortunes of native Germans. That resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe known as the Holocaust, where millionsof people were killed, the majority of whom were Jews. Other ethnic groups also fell victim to the political grandstanding.