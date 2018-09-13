South Africa

DA legal team argues against legality of August 27 meeting

By Nomazima Nkosi - 13 September 2018 - 12:53
Speaker Jonathan Lawack leaves the Nelson Mandela Bay council chambers after his removal through a motion of no confidence. The mayor, Athol Trollip, was later removed by the same meeting.
Speaker Jonathan Lawack leaves the Nelson Mandela Bay council chambers after his removal through a motion of no confidence. The mayor, Athol Trollip, was later removed by the same meeting.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The public gallery in the Port Elizabeth High Court was packed with members of all parties involved on Thursday morning as the DA's legal team argued against the legality of a August 27 council meeting.

Advocate Olav Harald Ronaasen told acting judge Johann Huisamen that the meeting was unconstitutional.

"For a meeting to be properly constituted‚ it means everyone must be given notice. The applicants did not receive notice of the meeting that took place later that day‚" Ronaasen said.

Huiseman said it was possible the consequences of the applicants walking out had resulted in what happened next. Ronaasen said that municipal manager Johann Mettler said the council meeting did not quorate and had reconvened the meeting for September 3.

Athol Trollip removed as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip was ousted through a motion of no confidence.
News
16 days ago

The advocate stated that the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Fikile Xasa interfered in matters of council by sending the second respondent‚ Jenny Roestorff‚ to preside over the election of the speaker.

"The fourth respondent was available. The first respondent needed to ascertain the availability of the municipal manager and one or two phone calls was not enough. The fourth respondent states in his affidavit that he was happy to return to council‚" Ronaasen said.

The court also debated whether Mbulelo Manyati was still a councilllor at the time of the second meeting on August 27.

Ronaasen argued that Manyati had ceased to be a councilllor after he had declared publicly and to the media that he no longer wanted to be a member of the DA.

Proceedings will resume shortly.

READ MORE:

The DA is arrogant, says Malema on why they removed Trollip

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip's failure to consult with coalition partners led to his downfall, EFF leader Julius Malema told the ...
News
16 days ago

New NMB mayor makes up with offensive resident

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani and Port Elizabeth resident Gretchen November on Friday smoked the proverbial peace pipe.
News
13 days ago

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack removed

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack was removed through a no-confidence motion on Monday morning.
News
17 days ago

Trollip's fall sign of things to come

The outcomes of the 2016 local government elections seemed to confirm that SA was now following a political trend that most liberal-minded ...
Opinion
16 days ago

DA heads to court over vote ousting Athol Trollip

The Democratic Alliance plans a legal challenge to Monday’s ousting of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.
News
16 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
KZN gogo allegedly abused over beer
X