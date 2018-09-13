DA legal team argues against legality of August 27 meeting

The public gallery in the Port Elizabeth High Court was packed with members of all parties involved on Thursday morning as the DA's legal team argued against the legality of a August 27 council meeting.

Advocate Olav Harald Ronaasen told acting judge Johann Huisamen that the meeting was unconstitutional.

"For a meeting to be properly constituted‚ it means everyone must be given notice. The applicants did not receive notice of the meeting that took place later that day‚" Ronaasen said.

Huiseman said it was possible the consequences of the applicants walking out had resulted in what happened next. Ronaasen said that municipal manager Johann Mettler said the council meeting did not quorate and had reconvened the meeting for September 3.