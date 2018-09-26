Prominent human rights lawyer Richard Spoor appeared in court on Tuesday on several charges‚ including assaulting a police officer and incitement to public violence‚ following a spat with Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe on Sunday.

His associate‚ attorney Johan Lorenzon‚ confirmed that Spoor had appeared in the Bizana Magistrate’s Court. He was remanded on warning to October 25.

His appearance comes amid calls from Amnesty International and other civic groups for all charges to be dropped immediately and for a probe into the alleged tear-gassing of anti-mining residents by police on the Wild Coast at the weekend.

Spoor has described the charges as “nonsense”‚ while the human rights group Amnesty International slammed what it described as the excessive use of force by SAPS members at a meeting at Xolobeni village on Sunday. The meeting was called by Mantashe.

Video clips show Spoor and Mantashe in a heated verbal exchange outside a large marquee in which the minister accuses Spoor of disrupting his meeting‚ while Spoor shouts: “I am trying to help you.”

Spoor said in a statement that members of the Xolobeni community‚ who stood to be evicted from their land for an Australian-led mining project‚ were not allowed in to the marquee where the meeting was held until all places had been taken by ANC supporters and pro-mining groups bussed in from outside the community.

When members of the affected Amadiba Crisis Committee were finally admitted‚ they were confined to a small corner and no one representing the affected community was allowed on the podium.