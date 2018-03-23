South Africa

Tiger Brands must pay for victims' treatment‚ says lawyer

By Katharine Child - 23 March 2018 - 06:51
Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

As class action lawyer Richard Spoor prepares to sue Tiger Brands for hundreds of millions of rand‚ he claims listeriosis survivors need medical treatment and can’t access it.

Spoor wants Tiger Brands to support victims’ medical costs.

Baby Theto survived listeriosis‚ unlike 76 other babies the disease killed‚ but the four-month-old now has a shunt in her head to drain fluid.

According to Spoor‚ the child has spent much of her life in hospital fighting listeroisis-induced meningitis and sepsis. Her brain is now swollen. Spoor said he was hoping Tiger Brands would step up and pay for medical expenses in the meantime.

