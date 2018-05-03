South Africa

Historic silicosis class action settlement reached between mines and mineworkers

03 May 2018 - 13:53
Cecil John Rhodes statue in the Company Gardens covered to highlight the plight of ex-mineworkers suffering from a lung disease called silicosis. Image: Anthony Molyneaux
A historic class action settlement has been reached between mines and mineworkers which will see compensation paid to eligible mine workers suffering from silicosis or tuberculosis.

The settlement – between the Legal Resources Centre‚ Abrahams Kiewitz Inc and Richard Spoor Attorneys‚ on behalf of thousands of mineworkers‚ and the Occupational Lung Disease (OLD) Working Group‚ representing the mines – is the first of its kind in South Africa.

It is the result of three years of extensive negotiations between the representative attorneys and the OLD Working Group – representing African Rainbow Minerals‚ Anglo American SA‚ AngloGold Ashanti‚ Gold Fields‚ Harmony‚ Sibanye Stillwater and Pan African Resources.

The settlement agreement was signed at Sunnyside Park Hotel‚ Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

The parties emphasised that the signing of the settlement did not mean that finality has been reached‚ saying it must still be approved by the Johannesburg High Court.

“Approval will take place in a number of weeks.”

