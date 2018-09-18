South Africa

Mothers of kids who died in Alex fire remanded in jail

By Karabo Ledwaba - 18 September 2018 - 12:00
The relatives of the women charged with culpable homicide and child abuse, among others, found it hard to accept the court's decision to postpone their case to Friday next week.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Alexandra Magistrate's Court was packed to the rafters on Tuesday when members of the community turned out in big numbers to catch a glimpse of the two women who locked up their children in a house which later caught fire, killing their four children. 

Bongiwe Ngubeni, 31, and Nelisiwe Fihlani, 28, face charges of culpable homicide, child abuse, child neglect and deliberate neglect of a child. 

Alexandra residents turned out in big numbers for the court case of two women who locked their children inside a house which later caught fire, killing their four children.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Nokulunga Bhengu, who is related to the two women, burst into tears when magistrate Satya Prinsloo postponed their bail application to Friday next week.  

Gauteng social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza said the children will be buried on Saturday, adding that the accused would need to apply for permission from the authorities to attend their funerals. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at a local school.

"We went to the home of the four children and it was a sad situation," Mayathula-Khoza said. "The 14-year-old who [managed to] escape [when the house caught fire] will be supported. He will be provided with a uniform because his old one was burnt, food and counselling." 

