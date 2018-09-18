Mothers of kids who died in Alex fire remanded in jail
The Alexandra Magistrate's Court was packed to the rafters on Tuesday when members of the community turned out in big numbers to catch a glimpse of the two women who locked up their children in a house which later caught fire, killing their four children.
Bongiwe Ngubeni, 31, and Nelisiwe Fihlani, 28, face charges of culpable homicide, child abuse, child neglect and deliberate neglect of a child.
Nokulunga Bhengu, who is related to the two women, burst into tears when magistrate Satya Prinsloo postponed their bail application to Friday next week.
Gauteng social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza said the children will be buried on Saturday, adding that the accused would need to apply for permission from the authorities to attend their funerals. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at a local school.
"We went to the home of the four children and it was a sad situation," Mayathula-Khoza said. "The 14-year-old who [managed to] escape [when the house caught fire] will be supported. He will be provided with a uniform because his old one was burnt, food and counselling."