Dad forgives mom of girl who died in home fire

The father of one of the four children who were killed in a blaze in Alexandra while their mothers went out drinking says he is not bitter.

Luthando Sokupha, the father of five-year-old Mbalenhle Fihlani, said he would welcome Mbalenhle’s mother to the girl’s funeral.

Sokupha could not attend court proceedings on Tuesday where two sisters – Bongiwe Ngubeni, 31, and Nelisiwe Fihlani, 28 – appeared in connection with the deaths.

Mbalenhle, Nhlanhla Ngubeni, 7, Sandile Ngubeni, 4, and Amukelani Ngubeni, 2, died in the early hours of Sunday morning after a fire thought to have been caused by a heater broke out in their two-roomed home in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.

On Tuesday, Sokupha, who was preparing for his daughter’s burial, said he would welcome his child’s mother, Fihlani, to the burial on Saturday and that he harboured no bitterness towards her. “She must bury her child so that we can find peace. Afterwards, we can focus on the case.”

The two face charges of culpable homicide, child abuse, child neglect and deliberate neglect of a child.

Nokulunga Bhengu, who is related to the two women, burst into tears when magistrate Satya Prinsloo postponed their bail application in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court to Friday next week.

Gauteng social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza said the children would be buried on Saturday, adding that the accused would need to apply for permission from the authorities to attend their funerals. A memorial service will be held today at Mfundiseni Primary School in Alexandra.

“We went to the home of the four children and it was a sad situation,” the MEC said. “The 14-year-old who [managed to] escape [when the house caught fire] will be supported. He will be provided with food, counselling and uniform because his old one was burnt.”