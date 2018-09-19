The Gauteng department of social development on Wednesday revealed how four children were trapped inside their Alexandra home when it caught fire at the weekend.

"The four children died in the early hours of Sunday morning in a two-roomed backroom with only one window that was too high for them to reach‚" said department spokesperson Mbangwa Xaba.

"Their 14-year-old brother and cousin who survived [were] locked in another room. They were locked inside the house by their mothers who went on a whole-night drinking spree. Neighbours tracked them to a shebeen where they were arrested‚" Xaba added.

The youngest of the children‚ Amukelani Ngubeni‚ was just two years old. The other children were named as four-year-old Sandile Ngubeni and Nhlanhla Ngubeni‚ who was seven. Their cousin‚ Mbali Fihlani‚ was just five years old.